Amazon Echo secrets most people don't know

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 30 at 3:42PM CDT expiring June 30 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 30 at 3:42PM CDT expiring June 30 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Speaking of home security, you may also want to look for Echo compatible smart locks, that will unlock doors when they recognize the voice of a member of your family (or lock them out if you program it that way).