19 part-time jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

Does your job pay almost enough to fund the lifestyle you want, but not quite? Want to improve your long-term personal finances, living choices, safety net and retirement security? Many people are making $20 or more per hour working part-time gigs, which is helping them save for a vacation, build an emergency fund or pad their retirement savings. Or, maybe you want to start a family but don't want to completely sacrifice your income to work part-time. This list would also be great to share with a student heading off to college, as it can show them high-paying jobs that have flexible schedules. This list of 19 part-time jobs that pay more than $20 per hour was created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics using employment data from across the United States. They selected jobs that had an(though of course the wage varies depending on location, experience and other factors). Their approximate hourly pay rate and typical educational requirement is listed next to each job. The BLS job description is also included.$22.37 per hourAssess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education. You'll likely need a bachelor's degree for this part-time job.: $22.60 per hour Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) provide basic nursing care. They work under the direction of registered nurses and doctors. With this gig, you'll likely need to complete a one-year specialized program at a technical school or community college.$25.65 per hour Take X-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's blood stream for diagnostic purposes. Includes technologists who specialize in other scanning modalities. This job most often requires an associate's degree.$20.15 per hour Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, handling information requests, and performing clerical functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. A high school diploma or equivalent is likely all that's required for this job.$26.56 per hour Dietitians and nutritionists are experts in the use of food and nutrition to promote health and manage disease. They advise people on what to eat in order to lead a healthy lifestyle or achieve a specific health-related goal. You'll need a bachelor's degree and you'll likely be required to do an internship or residency program before you can start working.$26.75 per hour Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. You'll likely need an associate's degree for this one.$29.35 per hour Respiratory therapists care for patients who have trouble breathing—for example, from a chronic respiratory disease, such as asthma or emphysema. An associate's degree is all you need for this high-paying job!$23.01 per hour Teach or instruct out-of-school youths and adults in remedial education classes, preparatory classes for the General Educational Development test, literacy, or English as a Second Language. You most likely need a bachelor's degree for this part-time gig.$31.73 per hour Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. This job requires an associate's degree only.$33.19 per hour These professionals assist dentists, often performing cleanings on their own. All you need for this job is an associate's degree and some specialty training.$34.84 per hour Perform complex medical laboratory tests for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. May train or supervise staff. A bachelor's degree is likely required for this field.$36.94 per hour Registered nurses (RNs) provide and coordinate patient care, educate patients and the public about various health conditions, and provide advice and emotional support to patients and their family members. For this part-time job, you'll need a bachelor's degree.$38.61 per hour Occupational therapists treat injured, ill, or disabled patients through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. They help these patients develop, recover, and improve the skills needed for daily living and working. This job likely requires you to have a master's degree.$39.50 per hour Diagnose and treat mental disorders; learning disabilities; and cognitive, behavioral, and emotional problems, using individual, child, family, and group therapies. May design and implement behavior modification programs. You'll likely need a doctoral or professional degree for this field.$41.11 per hour Speech-language pathologists (sometimes called speech therapists) assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in patients. Though you get paid a lot as a part-time speech/language pathologist, you likely need a master's degree to enter this field.$47.71 per hour Nurse practitioners coordinate patient care and can even provide primary care themselves. You can make really good money as a part-time nurse practitioner, but you'll need a ton of schooling, too. Most of these jobs require a master's degree.$20.96 per hour Insurance sales agents help insurance companies generate new business by contacting potential customers and selling one or more types of insurance. You'll only need a high school diploma or equivalent for this job.$30 per hour Management analysts, often called management consultants, propose ways to improve an organization’s efficiency. For this job, you'll probably need a bachelor's degree, though the BLS notes that you can probably get a job in this field with less than 5 years of experience.$23.26 per hour Librarians help people find information and conduct research for personal and professional use. Their job duties may change based on the type of library they work in, such as public, school, and medical libraries. You'll likely need a master's degree for this job.

