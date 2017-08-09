Jobs for people who don't like writing

12. Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors and Processing Machine Operators – $50,000

11. Mining Industry Workers – $51,000-$56,000

10. Structural Iron and Steel Workers – $51,000

9. Wind Turbine Service Technicians – $52,000

8. Electricians – $53,000

7. Rail: Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators – $53,000

6. Locomotive Engineers – $61,000

5. Subway and Streetcar Operators – $62,000

4. Pile-Driver Operators – $62,000

3. Television, Video and Motion Picture Camera Operators – $63,000

2. Dentists – $160,000

1. Nurse Anesthetists – $164,000

Many jobs require writing and the communications skills, even when those jobs aren't necessarily in the communications field (e.g., editor, journalist, advertising copy editor, blogger). Writing proposals, reports, memos, regular emails, customer-service letters, sales pitches and other communiques is a big part of many jobs. But if writing isn't your thing, you can still find high-paying jobs that require very little formal writing. AOL Finance and Business Insider tracked down jobs that come with nice salaries and few writing chores, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) job research website, O-Net Online . We've included the approximate 2016 mean salaries for these jobs, as reported by the BLS.These postal employees prepare and sort mail before it's placed on trucks for delivery. In addition to few writing requirements, this job also does not require much verbal communication, making it a perfect job for introverts. Between now and 2024, approximately 13,600 new jobs are expected to open in this field.Although the mining industry has seen better days, those who work in the field are well-paid without having to write many documents. Loading machine operators made a mean average salary of just over $51,000 in 2016. Mining roof bolters earned almost $55,000, while mine shuttle car operators earned approximately $56,000.Iron workers help create the frames for buildings, bridges, ships and other structures using manufactured steel beams, girders, columns and other components. They build the outer shell of structures that support finished office buildings, water towers or ocean liners. Iron workers don't write reports, proposals or other documents, making this job a good one for people who don't like to write.With demand increasing for cleaner energy, the need for wind turbine inspectors is growing. These professionals inspect, trouble-shoot, modify and repair wind turbines. While they need to submit reports, these aren't long documents read by a large audience, so there's little writing demand for this job. Close to 5,000 new jobs will be created through 2024.Electricians keep the lights (and fans, and TV, and computers…) on, at home, in businesses, at schools, in government businesses and anywhere else you can imagine. Job growth is projected to be high through 2024, with almost 86,000 jobs expected to be created.Workers who keep railways safe and trains on the tracks don't do much writing compared to most other jobs. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators lay new track, inspect and maintain tracks, and repair rails when needed. Approximately 5,300 jobs in this sector will be created through 2024.Choo-choo can lead to cha-ching for locomotive engineers. Driving a train requires very little writing, and only limited verbal communication with people within the organization.As cities continue to grow and people need to commute, shop, go to school or get from one place to another for a variety of reasons, subway and streetcar operators will remain in high demand. These jobs require little writing and not much internal communication with others, overall.Pile-driver operators help pound pilings (on which buildings, bridges and other structures sit) into the ground, helping to provide stability for structures such as retaining walls or foundations. A pile-driver is often mounted on a large vehicle, barge or other platform to provide a stable surface for the machine. About 1,200 new jobs will open in this field through 2024.A picture is worth a thousand words, but video is apparently worth tens of thousands of dollars. The written word isn't important for successfully performing this work, and because more and more people are getting their information digitally (as opposed to in print), this field is expected to continue to grow.Dentists work closely with a few key staff members (e.g., receptionists and hygienists) and therefore don't need to write many memos, reports, etc. Job growth in this field is expected to be much faster than the national average for other occupations, according to the BLS, with close to 27,000 new jobs created between now and 2024.Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia to patients before operations, monitoring the machine and patient during surgery, and attending patients for a short time after. Although they do communicate regularly with hospital staff, they are not responsible for many written communications.

