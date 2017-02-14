Valentines Day list of most popular romantic comedy by state, in Oklahoma

7:03 AM, Feb 14, 2017
Copyright Associated Press

Looking to stay in and catch up on some romantic comedies this Valentines Day? Take a look at the most popular rom-com by state!

According to Decluttr, the most popular rom-com in the United States is the ever heart-warming Love Actually.

Taking the top spot in Oklahoma is Sweet Home Alabama.

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/02/14/image001_1487077097159_55113110_ver1.0_640_480.jpg

Check out the full list below:

Massachusetts Love Actually
Colorado Splash
New York When Harry Met Sally
Oregon Moonstruck
California My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Washington Sleepless In Seattle
Vermont  Love Actually
Illinois My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Hampshire Love Actually
Connecticut Splash
Pennsylvania Love Actually
Rhode Island My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Texas My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Jersey Moonstruck
Nevada What Happens in Vegas
Iowa Sweet Home Alabama
Indiana Bewitched
Minnesota Love Actually
Utah Just Go With It
Maryland Love Actually
Virginia Love Actually
Georgia Bewitched
Michigan Friends With Benefits
Delaware Love Actually
Maine Love Actually
Alaska  The Proposal
Arizona My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Kansas Pretty Woman
Wisconsin Love Actually
Nebraska Friends With Benefits
Florida My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Montana Pretty Woman
Ohio Friends With Benefits
Kentucky Sweet Home Alabama
Missouri Splash
Idaho My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Mexico Just Go With It
North Carolina Pretty Woman
Hawaii 50 First Dates
Wyoming Just Go With It
Tennessee Sweet Home Alabama
West Virginia Sweet Home Alabama
North Dakota Pretty Woman
Oklahoma Sweet Home Alabama
South Carolina The Proposal
South Dakota Friends With Benefits
Louisiana Pretty Woman
Alabama Sweet Home Alabama
Arkansas Sweet Home Alabama
Mississippi Sweet Home Alabama

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

