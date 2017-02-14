Valentines Day list of most popular romantic comedy by state, in Oklahoma

Looking to stay in and catch up on some romantic comedies this Valentines Day? Take a look at the most popular rom-com by state!

According to Decluttr, the most popular rom-com in the United States is the ever heart-warming Love Actually.

Taking the top spot in Oklahoma is Sweet Home Alabama.

Check out the full list below:

Massachusetts Love Actually

Colorado Splash

New York When Harry Met Sally

Oregon Moonstruck

California My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Washington Sleepless In Seattle

Vermont Love Actually

Illinois My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Hampshire Love Actually

C onnecticu t Splash

Pennsylvania Love Actually

Rhode Island My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Texas My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Jersey Moonstruck

Nevad a What Happens in Vegas

Io wa S weet Home Alabama

Indiana Bewitched

Minnesota Love Actually

Utah Just Go With It

Maryland Love Actually

Virginia Love Actually

Georgia Bewitched

Michigan Friends With Benefits

Delaware Love Actually

Maine Love Actually

Alaska The Proposal

Arizona My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Kansas Pretty Woman

Wisconsin Love Actually

Nebraska Friends With Benefits

Florida My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Montana Pretty Woman

Ohio Friends With Benefits

Kentuc ky Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri Splash

Idaho My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Mexico Just Go With It

North Carolina Pretty Woman

Hawaii 50 First Dates

Wyoming Just Go With It

Tennessee Sweet Home Alabama

West Virginia Sweet Home Alabama

North Dakota Pretty Woman

Oklahoma Sweet Home Alabama

South Carolina The Proposal

South Dakota Friends With Benefits

Louisiana Pretty Woman

Alabama Sweet Home Alabama

Arkansas Sweet Home Alabama

Mississippi Sweet Home Alabama

