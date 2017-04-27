Tulsans go dumpster diving for makeup, hunters find new and tester products from stores

People are taking the plunge into the dumpster daily if it means they can score expensive, new or almost new makeup worth lots of money.

The popular saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to dumpster diving for makeup.

Dumpsters behind makeup stores can be a treasure trove for Beauty Diva Kristen Cantrell. "Oh my God. It is Lorac! It is the best highlighter you will ever have in your entire life. It is brand new, literally it has the paper on it."

And there was more. Hair products, eyeshadows, makeup brushes and even designer perfumes.

"Oh wait! We are about to get something big! Uhhh, really big! Gucci Sport!"

To get the free products, dumpster divers have to swim through what they call the “soup.” The term refers to the lotions, foundations, scrubs and creams employees dump on the products to make them look as if they’ve been destroyed.

This is what they do to deter divers, but for me it doesn't deter me, it actually excites me,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says not all the products dumped are ruined. "Put 90 percent proof alcohol, mix it up, and then transfer it back into the container and press it with a sponge.”

People like Cantrell don’t care how messy, especially if they’re saving cash. "I started doing this for one of my friends who couldn't afford makeup. It's amazing what you will do when you don't have the money to do things.”

Some people get so much product, it’s worth thousands of dollars. "I think I found a $98 firming face cream. I have gotten Benefit, Smashbox, IT Cosmetics, a lot of cosmetic brushes. I have found over 52 makeup brushes, Urban Decay, all kinds of different things. Thousands of dollars, thousands of dollars.”

Dumpster diving used to be somewhat underground, but it’s now a trend. But is the trend worth the grit and grime?

"It has been proven time and time again that testers in makeup stores are highly contaminated. Imagine how many people go through a Sephora each day and try to put an eyeliner on their eyes, or a lipstick on their lips. It's a haven for disease, bacteria, and infection. It is irrefutable that these testers are not clean. And just because you clean it with alcohol doesn't mean it is sanitized,” said Dr. George Monks with the Tulsa Dermatology Clinic.

So what about concern over needles and blood? "All it takes is one time, as a doctor, I would be very warry of anything that has been in a dumpster. Anything,” said Dr. Monks.

Cantrell says she isn’t worried. "Ummmm, I do this first, I look at it. I have run across a couple of box knives, but those are usually closed. I get in on one side and kind of work my way around, pick up one and look through it."

For Cantrell, dumpster diving is all about the hunt and thrill of what beautiful things can be found in an ugly place.

"This is like, for me a 110 over the top awesome. That is for me. As for everyone else, I think they would say the same that it was a pretty good haul."

Ulta’s Beauty Spokesperson, Karen May, released the following statement regarding dumpster diving:

"Health and safety is a top priority for Ulta Beauty and we strongly discourage the unsafe, and sometimes illegal practice of “dumpster diving”. We are aware that individuals sometimes assume the risks associated with this practice and retrieve discarded products. Ulta Beauty, like other retailers, disposes of products for a reason. All products that are damaged, used, expired or otherwise unsaleable or unsuitable for donation are disposed of in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. These products should never be retrieved or used."

