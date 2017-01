Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma stopped by to share her recipe for Savory Pepper Steak.

Enjoy!

Savory Pepper Steak

3 pounds Chef’s Requested, beef roast or diced steak tips cut into ½ inch thick

strips.

¼ cup Shawnee Mills, all purpose flour

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp pepper

1 large onion chopped

a few garlic cloves—I like to put 4-5 crushed into each bag

1 green pepper sliced

1 red pepper sliced

2 16oz cans of tomatoes—I prefer Italian style

2 tbsp beef bouillon

4 tsp of Daddy Hinkle’s Meat Marinade

2 tbsp of Daddy Hinkle’s Original seasoning

2 tbsp of steak sauce

Directions:

Toss steak strips in mixture of flour, salt and pepper. Mix together beef bouillon, Daddy Hinkle’s original seasoning, and steak sauce and divide evenly into two bags. Add remaining ingredients. Cook in slow cooker on low 5 hours. Serve with rice and a side salad.

