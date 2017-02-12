Sunday Brunch: Natalie Mikles shares recipe for Double Chocolate Brownies with Cherry Sauce

It's time for Sunday Brunch!

This Sunday, Natalie Mikles from Made in Oklahoma stopped by to share her recipe for the perfect Valentines Day treat.

Double Chocolate Brownies with Cherry Hard Sauce

3 packages Shawnee Mills Fudge brownie mix

3 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons water

2 Bedre dark chocolate bars, chopped into small pieces

Cherry sauce

¼ cup sugar

½ stick (4 tablespoons) Hiland Butter

¼ cup Dairy Pure heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons Prairie Wolf, dark all-natural coffee liqueur

1 can cherry pie filling

For Brownies:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom only of a medium-sized 9-by-13-inch pan. Add brownie mix, eggs, water and oil to a large mixing bowl, and mix using spatula. Do not over mix.

2. Spread the batter evenly into the baking pan. At this point, tamp the pan on the counter surface to help in evening out the batter. Top with the chopped pieces of dark chocolate. Bake in oven for 18 to 20 minutes.

For Sauce:

1. In a small saucepan, add the sugar, butter, cream and liquor. Slowly bring to a simmer stirring until a smooth creamy consistency, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and add the cherry filling, stirring to fully incorporate. Pour sauce over brownies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: