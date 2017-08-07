Quiz: How much do you know about singer and talk show host Kellie Pickler?
Country music star to host 'Pickler & Ben' in Fall
Mandy Gambrell
9:44 AM, Aug 7, 2017
Country music singer Kellie Pickler will be one of two hosts on a talk show debuting in September.
"Pickler & Ben," premiering Sept. 18, 2017 in 34 cities across the U.S., will also feature "Extra" contributor Ben Aaron. The pair will welcome experts who will discuss a wide-range of topics, from home and garden to decor and fashion.
"Picker & Ben" will be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and is produced by another country music star — Faith Hill.
“Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them," Hill said when the show was announced.