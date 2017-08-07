Quiz: How much do you know about singer and talk show host Kellie Pickler?

Country music star to host 'Pickler & Ben' in Fall

Mandy Gambrell
9:44 AM, Aug 7, 2017

Kellie Pickler arrives at the 2013 American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 10, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Isaac Brekken
Copyright Getty Images

Country music singer Kellie Pickler will be one of two hosts on a talk show debuting in September.

"Pickler & Ben," premiering Sept. 18, 2017 in 34 cities across the U.S., will also feature "Extra" contributor Ben Aaron. The pair will welcome experts who will discuss a wide-range of topics, from home and garden to decor and fashion.

"Picker & Ben" will be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and is produced by another country music star — Faith Hill.

“Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them," Hill said when the show was announced.

From shooting to fame on "American Idol" to appearing on a reality show about her life ("I Love Kellie Pickler"), the world has been watching Pickler now for more than 15 years.

How well do you know the singer? Take our quiz and find out.


