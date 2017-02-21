Protecting your privacy: What you need to know about Amazon Echo Alexa and other devices
12:27 PM, Feb 21, 2017
If you're reading this story out loud, before you go anything further, stop doing that. Start reading this piece to yourself.
We don't want you to wake up "Alexa" by accident.
Alexa, of course, is the word you use to have your Amazon Echo do things for you to make your life easier and more convenient. Alexa will play music for you, tell you the latest headlines from 2 Works for You, turn on and off your lights, make online purchases, and much more.
"After you say the trigger word, the name of the device, then that information is recorded and transmitted elsewhere into the cloud," said John Hale, professor of computer science at the University of Tulsa.
That information includes likes, dislikes and buying habits, since you set up the device to order for you online. And it's all tracked. So what you think you're doing in the privacy of your own home, may not be so private after all.
