If you're reading this story out loud, before you go anything further, stop doing that. Start reading this piece to yourself.

We don't want you to wake up "Alexa" by accident.

Alexa, of course, is the word you use to have your Amazon Echo do things for you to make your life easier and more convenient. Alexa will play music for you, tell you the latest headlines from 2 Works for You, turn on and off your lights, make online purchases, and much more.

"After you say the trigger word, the name of the device, then that information is recorded and transmitted elsewhere into the cloud," said John Hale, professor of computer science at the University of Tulsa.

That information includes likes, dislikes and buying habits, since you set up the device to order for you online. And it's all tracked. So what you think you're doing in the privacy of your own home, may not be so private after all.

Anchor Karen Larsen is working on this story for Thursday on 2 Works for You at 10 p.m. We will continue to add more here as it becomes available, including other devices that could potentially be spying on you and ways you can protect your privacy.

-----------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: