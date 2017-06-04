Mantyhose, lacey shorts, RompHim: 3 trends for men make social media rounds

Add "mantyhose" to the list of trends for guys that are causing a stir on social media.

The product — tights designed more for men than women — is the latest to get forwarded and republished a bunch on Facebook and Twitter, though it's been around for several years.

A story by the Daily Mail in the UK that published in 2012 also calls it "brosiery." The fad is nothing new, but because it's gone viral, it's new information to some.

Last week, lacey shorts were the fashion trend in the limelight. Sparkie Baby Official was the first to bring light to them via their Instagram, but they were originally created for rapper Cazwell's upcoming video "Loose Wrists," which debuts this month.

Just before that, the RompHim had national media attention after a Kickstarter campaign to fund their production went around the social networks. The campaign had a goal of earning $10,000, and on June 4, 2017 is was at more than $360,000.

The Kickstarter campaign owners said the first run of rompers sold out in less than a week. But not to worry: You can pre-order to get one from the next run.