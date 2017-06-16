How to have more privacy on your smartphone

Having a smartphone is convenient, but the scary truth is the devices can log your location and the time you were there.

Meanwhile, when most people download apps, they also give permission for the apps to track their every move.

Experts say that anyone interested in tuning these settings of should check the privacy settings on the individual apps. Experts also recommend paying close attention to who created the app.

Though turning off Wifi and Bluetooth help, there’s also a hidden feature most people don’t know about called frequent locations. The setting tracks time, dates and how long you stay somewhere.

Below is how you can turn off frequent locations:

APPLE DEVICES

1. Click "Settings"

2. Go to "Privacy"

3. Select "Location Services"

4. Scroll down to "System Services"

5. Choose "Frequent Locations" to see the logged record of where you've been -- de-select this to turn the feature off

ANDROID DEVICES

1. Open the App Drawer and go to Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap Location.

3. Scroll down and tap Google Location Settings.

4. Tap Location Reporting and Location History, and switch the slider to off for each one.

5. To delete your phone's location cache, tap "Delete Location History" at the bottom of the screen under Location History.

6. Repeat this process for each Google Account you have on your Android device.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: