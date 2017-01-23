In The Garden: Things that look dead but are not

TULSA - Have you ever walked out into the yard, in the winter, and noticed how some plants look dead? Paul James, with Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, says they might look bad but most, if not all, are just fine and will bounce back in the spring! He said this winter's warm weather followed by bitter cold temperatures didn't allow the plants and trees to gradually transition from fall to winter. He says the best thing to do is to make sure they have enough water to make it through the cold!

Watch the video, attached to this story, for more information on "undead plants"!