In The Garden: Paul James talks about "creature comforts"

TULSA - We usually think about the birds, and other creatures in our gardens, during the warmer months. Paul James, with Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, says not forget about the birds during the winter months as they need food, water and shelter to survive. You can also go ahead and install various houses for those creatures, such as bees, butterflies, beetles and bats, that will arrive in spring!

Watch the video, attached to this story, for more information on various houses and feeds for the "creatures" in your garden!