Easy last-minute ways to make Valentine's Day special

You only have a few short hours left to make a plan, as Valentine's Day is nearly over.

These easy ideas can be implemented last minute and, for the most part, don’t require an additional trip to the store. So, try one or all of these and make the day extra special for the loved ones in your life.

1. Heart-Shaped Pancakes 'Brinner'

Have "brinner" — breakfast for dinner — with a special love-inspired breakfast. Nothing says “I love you” quite like pancakes, especially when they are heart-shaped. Use a cookie cutter, or test your own skills drizzling batter in a heart shape right on the pan. Serve with strawberries and whipped cream to really up the wow factor.

2. Lunchbox Love Notes

Get creative with little heartfelt lunchbox messages for your significant other or kids — for the day after. Remind them your love expands beyond Valentine's Day. Write a note on a napkin or even a piece of fruit like this clever Instagrammer.

3. Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Two ingredients and 30 minutes is all it takes to turn fruit into fabulous. Martha Stewart’s recipe for chocolate-covered strawberries is a can’t-fail fix for this last-minute romantic treat.

4. Red And Pink Libations

Think Shirley Temple, Cherry Bomb, pink lemonade or cranberry juice and champagne. There are all kinds of Valentine-inspired drinks to add a little extra festive fun to your celebration.

5. Heart-Shaped Marshmallows

Hot chocolate can be a fun after school snack, or a great warm up your partner after dinner. Make it extra-special on Valentine’s Day by adding heart-shaped marshmallows. You can cut these yourself using a cookie cutter or knife, if you don’t have time to buy them.

6. Set The Table

Use leftover little Valentines or doilies as the base on the table, and add a vase of pink flowers or a bouquet of red and pink balloons. Write a handwritten place card, and include what you love about your main squeeze (and your kids if they are invited). Top it off with festive napkins, or decorate your own, and light some candles. Sometimes just having a pretty table can set the mood for a more festive and special meal.

What are your last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas?

