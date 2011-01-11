Getting your home ready to sale in the winter

If you are getting ready to sell your home during the winter time, then you can anticipate it will likely be a tough, cold sale. However, there are some things that you can do so that it will stand out when a prospective buyer comes by.

First, be sure to keep the ice clear from the roof and the snow shoveled. Realtors say if a person cannot get to the house safe and quickly, then that will likely deter someone because it might indicate the fact a homeowner does not care about the house and its condition.

Secondly, heat up your home. While the cost of natural gas might be high, it is a hot point in heating up your potential

Several realtors have posted on the web that by turning up the heat or starting a fire in the fireplace, it will keep the house warm and cozy.

Thirdly, add some soft music in the background. Realtors say the music soothes the buyer as they make the difficult decision on whether or not to buy your home. They suggest playing classical music because it tends to have an appeal.

Fourthly, give the home an aroma. Realtors say it is best to use plug-in air fresheners will smells like cinnamon rolls, apple pie or anything with vanilla.

Finally use the home’s location to your advantage. If you live near a rural road or somewhere that is on a major route, indicate to the potential buyer the positives of snow while living along that route. If you are lucky enough to be in a climate where there is never any snow, be sure to show the snow birds the advantage of buying a home in that region.