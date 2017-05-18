Get schooled: 3 of the dictionary's newest words

As the world changes year by year, so does its vocabulary, as proven by Dictionary.com recently adding 300 new words to its word bank.

Now you and your parents can stay hip with the kids by looking up words like "slay'", "binge-watch", and "struggle bus"; so get schooled and stay cool with three of The List's favorite new 2017 words to use, brought to you by Lindsey Granger, Dictionary.com lexicographer Jane Solomon, and the letter "M" for man bun.

1. Cold Brew

While the practice of making a "cold brew" has been around since the 1600s, Solomon says that it's only now being added to the dictionary because it's reached a new level of cultural consciousness. You go, brew brew!

2. Man Bun

Whether you think the trend is hot or not, the word man bun is here to stay, even if the American Dialect Society thinks its not the most necessary word in the world...

3. Hangry

Once upon a time, hangry was the combination of the words happy and angry. But now it's used to describe that feeling when you've been waiting for that bacon cheeseburger for a little too long.

