Fun Food Friday: Rachel Rockwell of Sprinkle Some Fun shares recipe for baked turkey egg rolls
12:06 PM, May 5, 2017
Share Article
TULSA--Rachel Rockwell of Sprinkle Some Fun shares her recipe Honest Turkey baked turkey egg rolls recipe.
Baked Turkey Rolls
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded carrots
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 pound Ground Turkey (my suggestion is Honest Turkey by Honeysuckle White
1 Tsp. minced ginger
1 Tbsp. minced fresh garlic
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
1/2 cup chopped white onion
1/4 cup chopped green onion
1 24 count package egg roll wrappers
1 egg beaten
1 tsp. olive oil
1 spray oil
Instructions
First prepare a large pan with 1 tsp. olive oil on medium high heat. Add the white onions first and sauté them until transparent. Then add the rest of the veggies, garlic, soy sauce, ginger, and green onion. Cook on medium high heat until veggies are tender.
Meanwhile, brown the turkey in a medium pan on medium high heat until well cooked. Add the meat to the veggies when done and stir together. This is the mixture that goes into the egg roll wrappers.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Add a couple of tablespoons of the mixture onto the egg roll wrapper and then roll it up like a burrito. You can add a little egg wash to the tip to help it stick together. Spray the pan and the tops of the egg rolls with a non-stick spray or a mist of oil.
Bake at 400 degrees F for around 15 minutes or until the egg roll wrappers have reached a golden brown. Serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to two days (and then reheat to serve). You can also make these ahead and store in the freezer for a couple of months and reheat to serve.