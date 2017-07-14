Here's how much alcohol your wine contains

Current
Depending on your drinking preferences, you may view this as good news or bad news, but wine drinkers take note: The alcohol content in wine is on the rise.
Marine Old, the coauthor of “He Said Beer, She Said Wine,” told Real Simple that winemakers are being pressured by critics to produce rich wines with intense flavors.
In order to achieve this, winemakers need riper grapes, so they’ve been leaving the vine attached to their grapes longer, which in turn creates a fuller-bodied wine with a higher alcohol content.
So how much alcohol is in your favorite bottle of wine? Here is a handy breakdown to give you a general idea of the alcohol content in many of the more populars types of sparkling, red, white and rosé wines.
These wines have an alcohol content of 12.5 percent or less.
Sparkling:
White:
Rosé:
These wines have an alcohol content ranging from 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.
Sparkling:
White:
Rosé:
Red:
These wines contain anywhere from 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent alcohol.
White:
Red:
These wines have an alcohol content that is 14.5 percent or greater, meaning you’re probably going to feel it much faster than if you were to have a glass of any of the wine listed with a lower alcohol content.
White (Note: Most of the white wines that top this list are fortified, meaning spirits are added to them):
Red:
Note that there are always exceptions to the alcohol contents listed above, so if you want to be certain you know how much alcohol you’re drinking, make sure to look for the alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentage on your wine’s label.
