How to make 'Drunken Pasta' with red wine

I just love cooking with wine. For deglazing or creating a sauce, the good stuff adds a flavor you can’t get anywhere else. This Drunken Pasta recipe is a new way to use wine when you cook. The red wine gives your pasta a beautiful deep red color, and the flavor in this dish is out of this world.

Serve this pasta dish for dinner with a simple garnish of Parmesan and parsley. You’ll adore the spicy and garlicky kick—this meal certainly doesn’t lack spice! Layer on the wine with a glass to wash it all down.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large garlic clove, cut into 3 pieces

1/2 teaspoon red hot chili pepper

1-1/2 cups red wine

8 ounces spaghetti

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil. In a large skillet, heat oil, garlic and chili pepper on low heat. Gently cook about 5 minutes, being careful not to let the garlic burn. Remove the garlic and add the red wine. Increase the heat to medium. Add pasta to boiling water and cook for only about 3 minutes. Drain well and add to the skillet, tossing in the wine with tongs until wine is absorbed and pasta is cooked, about 2 more minutes. Test pasta for doneness. Taste for salt and add what you feel it needs. Toss with the cheese and parsley and serve.

