Broken Arrow teacher wins 2 Works for You Thank-a-Teacher Contest
12:39 PM, May 3, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
It’s a day devoted to thanking some of the most influential people in our lives, our teachers.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, 2 Works for You gave you a chance to tell us why your teacher should be surprised with a day of pampering.
We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of entries for our "Thank-a-Teacher" contest. More than 200 teachers were nominated, all with stories of how they have touched the lives of their students.
Miranda Schweback is a special education teacher at Aspen Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow. The parent who nominated Mrs. Schweback wrote, "She is the most wonderful special education teacher that my son has ever had. She gets through to him like no other teacher ever has."
Schweback says this is her calling. “It's just something I've always wanted to do. I feel like I just have a calling for this. It feels really good to know that I'm making an impact enough that a parent will nominate me for this,” said Schweback.
2 Works for You anchor Taniya Wright and Meteorologist Kirsten Horne surprised the winner with her prize--$500-worth of vouchers from the businesses at Riverwalk in Jenks. Vouchers included spending money from The Melting Pot, Pinot's Palette, Flying Tee, Los Cabos, Andolini's Pizza, Lamour Nails, Maryn's Taphouse and Raw Bar, Robin's Roast Coffee, Marble Slab Creamery, and Maybelle & Company.