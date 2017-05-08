Blue Bell releases new flavor of ice cream, Bride's Cake, Monday

BRENHAM, Texas -- Just in time for the heat, Blue Bell announced Monday that the company has released a new flavor of ice cream.

The flavor, called Bride’s Cake, was inspired by popular wedding cake flavors, according to the company. The almond ice cream has amaretto cream cheese icing swirl with cake pieces.

In a press release Blue Bell urges customers to make their way down the aisle, of their nearest grocery store, to try the new flavor.

Blue Bell also announced that it would be bringing back its Groom’s Cake flavor first introduced in 2009. Both flavors will be available for a limited time, according to the press release.

