AAA: 42 percent of Americans planning to vacation in 2017

Sure it's winter, so now's the perfect time to think about a beach vacation, right?

That's exactly what 42 percent of Americans are planning this year, according to a recent AAA survey.

"About one-third of U.S. adults say they are more likely to take a vacation this year compared to 2016. There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel in the new year," said Chuck Mai, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma.

Most of those trips are going to be to warm-weather destinations. Here are the top vacation destinations for 2017 according to AAA travel bookings.

International:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Rome, Italy Montego Bay, Jamaica London, England Nassau, Bahamas

Domestic:

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Anaheim, California Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada

AAA's top trends so far in 2017

Experiential Travel: Both novice and expert travelers alike are seeking travel experiences that help to facilitate a deeper connection to the cultures, people and traditions of a destination. For example, AAA has noted an increase in travelers booking tours that include opportunities to dine with local families or receive hands-on tutorials from local craftspeople.

O Canada: Canada is an increasingly popular vacation destination, thanks to its close location and favorable currency exchange rates that make trips there affordable and accessible to more Americans. Canada will also celebrate its 150th birthday in 2017, offering visitors many opportunities to experience special events and learn more about the country’s history and traditions.

The “I”s Have It: AAA notes a significant amount of demand for travelers visiting Europe in 2017. Ireland and Iceland are expected to be particularly popular, thanks to the availability of low airfares and the perception that both countries are safe—yet for many travelers, previously unexplored—destinations.

River Cruising: According to a AAA survey, four in 10 Americans would consider a river cruise for an upcoming vacation and 24 percent said they are likely to take a river cruise in the next five years. And despite the perception that river cruising appeals primarily to older generations, millennials are more likely to consider a river cruise for an upcoming vacation than either their Generation X or Baby Boomer counterparts.

National Parks: The National Park Service celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, to great fanfare. Following all-time record visitation in 2015, the national parks remain an attractive vacation destination for many. According to a recent AAA survey, 79 percent of Americans say they are as likely or more likely to visit a national park through the first half of this year, building on the momentum of last year’s centennial celebrations.

