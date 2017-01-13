KC Chiefs playoff game vs Pittsburgh Steelers moved back to prime time Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With an impending ice storm in the forecast, the NFL has moved the Kansas City Chiefs AFC playoff game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers back to prime time.

The game was originally scheduled from 11 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., but has now been moved back to NBC Football Night in America starting at 6:30 p.m. with the kickoff of the game at approximately 7:20 p.m. The spot vacated at 11 a.m. on Sunday will be filled by NBC sports programming.

The game is expected to be finished around 10:30 p.m.

 

