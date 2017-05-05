7 gift ideas for Mother's Day

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
It's time to honor that special woman in your life. Mother's Day is approaching, and whether you are buying for your mother, your wife, or both, consider some inexpensive alternatives or ways to save money on classic Mother's Day gifts.
Mother's Day is chock full of sales, rebates, and coupon opportunities. Make sure you check your local stores, newspapers, and websites/social media for deals related to your choice.
Whatever you decide to shop for or make, start early. You will generally have the best selection and avoid pre-holiday markups. If you are making a Mother's Day present, starting early gives you a little extra cushion in case you have a mishap. Mom probably won't mind if her homemade gift is a bit late, but why take the chance?
The most important thing of all is to know your mother's likes and dislikes. It's a good idea to notice potential gift ideas throughout the year and stash them away for future reference. You are more likely to come through with a pleasant surprise that way (but make sure she hasn't already bought the item for herself).
With a little time and effort, you can make Mother's Day even more special. However, don’t forget to give your Mom the most important gift of all — your time and attention. This last gift on our list may not cost you a dime, but Mom will value it most of all. Let her know that you love her and would do anything for her, not just on Mother's Day but throughout the year as well.
This article was provided by our partners at moneytips.com.
To Read More From MoneyTips:
6 Cheap Ways to Entertain the Kids This Summer
Get A Better Deal On Your Interest Payments
5 Money Lessons to Teach your Kids
Photo ©iStock.com/FeelPic