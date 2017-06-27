Top 3 new baby & wedding traditions of 2017

We hope you're rested and ready because it's the season for people getting married and baby-related events. To celebrate this glorious time of year Kristina Guerrero and Jared Cotter are looking at the top three new wedding and baby traditions of 2017.

3. Crowd Funding

That’s a wrap on gifts because now all the rage is contributing cash to a crowd fund. One of the most popular is the honey fund. There's even an app with the name where you use your registry to raise money for your honeymoon. You can contribute to the accommodations or a spa day.

2. Baby Moon

The honeymoon is what you traditionally think of, but now buddy moons are the hot trend. Instead of a newly married couple heading off on a postnuptial adventure solo, friends are invited to join.

1. Push Party

Say goodbye to baby showers and hello push parties. It's a cooler version of a baby shower, where guys and gals are invited to celebrate life rather than "ooh-ing" and "aah-ing" over onesies. Beyoncé had a push party before welcoming the twins and she is often credited with inventing the trend.

