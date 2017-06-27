The 3 most awesome aquariums across America

Get out of the heat this summer by trading in concrete for coral, swapping that hot smoggy skyline for some cool turquoise water and taking a deep dive under the sea. Kristina Guerrero has three of the best aquariums across America.

1. Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, California

This aquarium is also home to Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD so it's a safe bet they're going to school you on fish. The tide pool plaza is a must-see because it allows you to get handsy with all kinds of sea creatures and that view of the Pacific will blow your gills off.

2. Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, Louisiana

This one was voted one of the best aquariums by USA Today likely in part to their 400 gallon Gulf of Mexico exhibit and the Great Maya Reef exhibit.

3. Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida

This one is home to more than 20,000 aquatic animals along with the many exhibits. Guests can hop on the Wild Dolphin Cruise and get up close and personal with the wildlife. Your children can even take a dip at the aquariums’ two acre adventure water park.

