Road Trip Alternative: See America in a van this summer

Summer is here and so are all the road trips, but that doesn't mean that you need a RV or have to spend bank on a hotel. Van life is more popular than ever and is blowing up social media.Donna Ruko is talking with Kombi Life’s Ben Jamin and Leah Jade to find out more about this fun lifestyle alternative.

1. Van Life Benefits

You're waking up to million dollar views on a lemonade budget and there is no other way you can achieve that other than living out of a vehicle.

2. Lower Expectations

People should expect that van life is not as great as it seems. It is very hard work to be able to sustain a life like this. You're going to have to expect to give up somethings that you might seem as luxurious like a toilet and a bathroom. Just be able to know that you're going to have to shift your priorities a little bit, which is a good thing.

3. Work On the Road

The van life movement lends itself to digital nomads. People who can work via the internet and also people that want to find or follow work around on the map like traditional farm work. It's very easy to attain this lifestyle and it's very easy to sustain this lifestyle because you don't have to spend a lot to live in a vehicle. There are many ways to earn a living whilst you're living out of a van.

More Info on Kombi Life:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kombilife

Website: https://kombilife.com/

