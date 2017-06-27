3 products that want to save you from back pain

If you've ever experienced back pain then you know it can be excruciating. We’re here to help! Jared Cotter has three great new products that will help keep your spine on the straight and narrow.

1. Spino

This is a simple and affordable device that promotes good posture. As soon as you wrap it around your knees and like pull the straps, it’s like you’re sitting up straight. It's available to preorder for around $30 and plans to ship this month.

2. SpineGym

This is a back and ab exerciser designed to strengthen your core. Basically you stand on it with the pad around your waist and place the poles either behind or in front of your shoulders. Now you rock back and forth or do a rowing motion with your arms. It's out now for around $209.

3. VerteCore Lift

This is a crazy looking contraption to get your lower back on track. You wrap it around your waist and upper torso, and crank the handles on either side. Now you've manually decompressed your spine, which should provide you relief. It's available to preorder for around $389 and plans are to ship in August.

