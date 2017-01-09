Rocklahoma announces 2017 lineup; performers include Def Leppard, Soundgarden and The Offspring

Rocklahoma has announced its 2017 lineup.

The lineup includes big names like Def Leppard, Soundgarden and The Offspring.

The music festival takes place May 26 through the 28. Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, January 10. Click here for Rocklahoma's official website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: