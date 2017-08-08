Renowned Broadway star Barbara Cook dies

Associated Press
10:21 AM, Aug 8, 2017

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Barbara Cook arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Kevin Wolf
Barbara Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89.

Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan, surrounded by family and friends, according to publicist Amanda Kaus. Her last meal was vanilla ice cream.

Throughout her nearly six decades on stage, Cook's voice remained remarkably supple, gaining in emotional honesty and expanding on its natural ability to go straight to the heart.

