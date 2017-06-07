Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo and more at the CMT Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Aside from the huge hockey crowd headed to Nashville this Sunday for the Stanley Cup Final, many others be in town for CMA Fest this week.

Almost 2 years ago, Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo promoted Smule's Sing! Karaoke with this mashup.

Luke and Jason will be back together again during the CMT Awards on Wednesday night from Music City. Other performances include:



Brothers Osborne & Peter Frampton

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & Charles Kelley with a Gregg Allman tribute

Lady Antebellum & Earth Wind & Fire

Florida Georgia Line & The Chainsmokers

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert

Brett Eldredge

Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban



Charles Esten, who plays Duncan on CMT's hit show "Nashville," will host the live awards show at 7 p.m. Central...with the pre-show/red carpet on Facebook starting at 6 p.m.