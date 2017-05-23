Garth Brooks to perform at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City July 15

Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 51°
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have announced a performance at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
The concert is scheduled for July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $74.98.
Tickets for the event will go on sale June 2.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: