Everything coming and leaving Netflix in June 2017

11:12 AM, May 24, 2017
Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this June is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.

Coming to Netflix in June 2017:

June 1

“1 Night” (2016)

“13 Going on 30” (2004)

“Amor.com (Love.com)”

“Arrow” (Season 5, 2016)

“Burlesque” (2017)

“Catfight” (2016)

“Catwoman” (2004)

“Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All”

“Days of Grace” (2011)

“Devil’s Bride” (2016)

”Full Metal Jacket” (1987)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

”Intersection” (Season 2, 2016)

”Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson” (2016)

“Little Boxes” (2016)

”Mutant Busters” (Season 2, 2016)

”My Left Foot” (1989)

”Off Camera with Sam Jones” (Series 3, 2015)

“Playing It Cool” (2014)

“Rounders” (1998)

”Spring (Primavera)” (2016)

“The 100” (Season 4, 2016)

“The Ant Bully” (2006)

”The Bucket List” (2007)

“The Queen” (2006)

”The Sixth Sense” (1999)

”Vice” (2015)

”West Coast Customs” (Season 3, 2013)

“Yarn” (2016)

”Young Frankenstein” (1974)

”Zodiac” (2007)

June 2

”Comedy Bang! Bang!” (Season 5, Part 2, 2016)

“Flaked” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

”Inspector Gadget” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Los Últimos de Filipinas” (2016)

“Lucid Dream” (Netflix Original)

“Saving Banksy” (2014)

“The Homecoming: Collection” (2015)

June 3

“Acapulco La vida va” (2017)

”Blue Gold: American Jeans” (2017)

“Headshot” (2016)

”Three” (2016)

”Tunnel” (2016)

“War on Everyone” (2016)

June 4

“TURN: Washington’s Spies” (Season 3, 2016)

June 5

“Suite Française” (2014)

June 7

“Disturbing the Peace” (2016)

“Dreamworks’ Trolls” (2016)

June 9

“My Only Love Song” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Shimmer Lake” (Netflix Original)

June 10

“Black Snow (Nieve Negra)” (2017)

“Daughters of the Dust” (1991)

“Havenhurst” (2017)

“Sword Master” (2016)

June 13

“Oh, Hello On Broadway” (Netflix Original)

June 14

”Quantico” (Season 2, 2016)

June 15

“Marco Luque: Tamo Junto” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (Season 4, 2016)

“Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance” (2015)

June 16

“Aquarius” (Season 2, 2016)

“Counterpunch” (Netflix Original)

“El Chapo” (Season 1, 2017)

”The Ranch” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

“World of Winx” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

June 17

”Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 13, 2016)

”Scandal” (Season 6, 2016)

“The Stanford Prison Experiment” (2015)

June 18

“Shooter” (Season 1, 2016)

June 20

“Amar Akbar & Tony” (2015)

“Disney’s Moana” (2016)

“Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time” (Netflix Original)

June 21

”Baby Daddy” (Season 6, 2017)

”Young & Hungry” (Season 5, 2017)

June 23

“American Anarchist” (2016)

“Free Rein” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“GLOW” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” (Netflix Original)

“You Get Me” (Netflix Original)

June 26

“No Escape” (2015)

June 27

“Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire” (Netflix Original)

June 28

“Okja” (Netflix Original)

June 30

“Chef & My Fridge: Collection” (2014)

”Gypsy” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“It’s Only the End of the World” (2016)

”Little Witch Academia” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Weekend” (2016)

Leaving Netflix in June 2017:

June 1

“D2: The Mighty Ducks”

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”

“Heterosexual Jill”

”House of Wax”

“Kidnapped”

“Knuckleball!”

”Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim” (Season 1)

“L’Auberge Espagnole”

”Serendipity”

”The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

”The Blair Witch Project”

”The Good Guys” (Season 1)

”The Hustler”

”The Little Rascals”

”The Prince & Me”

”The Teacher Who Defied Hitler”

”The Three Musketeers”

”The Way of the Dragon”

”This Is Spinal Tap”

”Two Step”

”We Are the Giant”

June 6

”Private Practice” (Seasons 1-6)

June 8

“Xenia”

June 9

“4:44: Last Day on Earth”

“Farewell Herr Schwarz”

”Free the Nipple”

”Remote Area Medical”

“Secrets: The Sphinx”

”Tough Being Loved by Jerks”

June 14

“Bob the Builder” (Season 1)

“Boys Of Abu Ghraib”

June 15

“The Lazarus Project”

June 16

“Jane Eyre”

June 19

“Daddy’s Home”

”Grand Piano”

”The Right Kind of Wrong”

June 23

”Jimmy Goes to Nollywood”

June 24

”Agent F.O.X.”

”Breath of the Gods”

”Dragon Guardians”

June 29

“CSI: NY” (Seasons 1 - 8)

June 30

”Killer Couples” (Season 1)

“Killer in the Family” (Season 1)

“Murder Files” (Season 1)

“Murder on the Social Network”

“My Online Bride”

What's the biggest movie or series missing from this list for you?

