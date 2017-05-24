Blake Shelton talks about his love for Oklahoma during season finale of NBC's The Voice

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Tuesday night was the season finale of NBC’s The Voice and fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton was a huge part of the show’s success.

Blake Shelton is a country music superstar and since he started on The Voice in 2011 America now know’s he’s also funny.

Do you think you're the funniest one on the show? Asked entertainment reporter Heather Brooker. "Um, yes! I think we all just have fun on the show and I'm probably the one that gives the least amount of crap,” said Shelton.

Blake was born and raised in Ada, Oklahoma and moved to Nashville when he was 17. But Shelton says Oklahoma has always been home.

"I remember waking up every day and saying something's gonna (sic) give. I'm either gonna (sic) make it or not. Either way I'm going back home."

Shelton has gone on to have numerous hits over the years as well as a lot of public changes and personal challenges. Through it all, Shelton says his faith has kept him grounded.

"I think we all find our own faith journey along the way whatever that is. and just get at peace with it you know."

It’s been Shelton’s role as a coach on The Voice that has brought him the most attention in recent years. He’s picked five out of the last 11 winners. So what’s his secret?

"I think the trick is being lucky. I've seen other coaches get a little too involved and they've derailed artists."

Shelton says he gets his entertainer roots from Oklahoma.

"It's just a state of mind. Oklahoma. Those of us that live there and are from there, we get it. I've said for a long time that Oklahomans are just natural entertainers. I don't think it's anything special that I do, I'm just proud to be an Oklahoman, and just shine as much as I can whenever I'm on television or on stage…where ever it is."