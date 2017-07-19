What you should know about Trump's voter fraud commission
And what you can expect
Jimmy Williams
12:23 PM, Jul 19, 2017
President Trump believes he would have won the popular vote — if it weren’t for the 3 million people that voted illegally. Even though there’s no evidence to support his claim, he put together a commission to look into the issue, and their first meeting was Wednesday. They’ve already been pretty active, asking for voter data from all 50 states. But what exactly is going on with this commission, and what can we expect?