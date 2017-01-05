It's Almost Moving Day at the White House

Cloudy
HI: 28°
LO: 17°
HI: 26°
LO: 13°
HI: 36°
LO: 11°
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px 'Helvetica Light'; color: #aaaaaa; -webkit-text-stroke: #aaaaaa} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} The Capitol will be adorned with stars and stripes come Inauguration Day. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images)
January 20th is Inauguration Day. It’s also moving day at the White House.
Jimmy talks with Anita McBride, who was part of three presidential transitions, and with presidential historian Jeffrey Engel about when transitions don’t go so smoothly.
For interested listeners, here’s the letter George H.W. Bush wrote to then incoming president Bill Clinton that we mention in the podcast: