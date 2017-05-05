'Social smokers' and daily smokers have similar heart health risk, report says

Scripps National Desk
11:53 AM, May 5, 2017

A patron smokes a cigarette inside Kajun's Pub, Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in New Orleans. Starting at midnight Tuesday, smoking will no longer be permitted in bars, gambling halls and many other public places such as hotels, workplaces, private clubs and stores. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert
Copyright Associated Press

You're not considered a smoker if you occasionally enjoy a good cigar with a drink, right?

Well, according to Men's Health magazine, your heart says you are.

A new Ohio State University study reports social smokers have similar heart health risks as those lighting up daily. Watch this video to learn more:

