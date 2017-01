BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Washington County Emergency Management said the main streets in Bartlesville haven't been bad, but it's the bridges and other raised surfaces that they're focusing on.

Many of those surfaces have been frozen in spots, and because of that WCEM has advised drivers to avoid those areas if possible. WCEM has crews out treating roads.

Washington Co. EM says crews are out continuously treating bridges and overpasses in Bartlesville and the county. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/D8o6NLUIBY — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeel_KJRH) January 13, 2017

There have been reports of at least two car accidents. One of those accidents happened in downtown Bartlesville and it involved pedestrians.

Larry Jones salted the sidewalk in front of his employer, Conoco Phillips, this morning after he said he saw someone slip and fall.

"We don’t want people to fall and get hurt. We want them to get to work and get home safely," he said.

Bartlesville Police Department said it is fully staffed Friday, while WCEM has employees on standby and PSO has contracted extra help in the area.

Emergency managers said crews have responded to a handful of down power lines. They said as ice starts to build-up, more power lines are expected to go down.

Becky Mattix said her main concern during icy weather, is her power going out. Especially after ice caused a power line to go down across her street this morning.



“I have a lot of food in my fridge so I was a little nervous,” said Mattix.



Officials said with more freezing rain expected over night crews will continue working around the clock, treating streets and bridges.



“So far I think we faired a little better than expected, but the worst is yet to come. I think Saturday is going to be our worst day if you will,” said Cox.



Officials are reminding residents to not get out this weekend unless you absolutely have to.

