Bartlesville Public Schools proposes cutting four administrative positions

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Bartlesville Public Schools' superintendent will recommend four administrative positions be cut, with two new positions created for the 2017-2018 school year.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley cited state aid money for the current school year as already falling short of projections. The cuts will reduce annual district expenditures by approximately $160,000.

The positions to be eliminated are: Director of Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean, and one of the four Assistant Principal positions at Bartlesville High School. The employees currently in those roles will be eligible to apply for the two newly created positions.

The superintendent's recommendation will include the creation of two new positions. A Director of Athletics & Activities will add responsibility over school activities to the current athletic director functions. The new combined position of Bruin Academy Principal and Assistant Director of Athletics & Activities will consolidate the duties of the two similar existing positions.

The recommendation will be made at the Bartlesville Board of Education meeting on Feb. 20. The district said no other personnel reductions are anticipated.

