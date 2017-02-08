Bartlesville high school varsity dance team brings home two National Championships from Orlando

Bartlesville, Okla - After traveling over 2,000 miles in less than five days, the Bartlesville varsity dance team returned home to a cheering crowd of supporters with two national championships added to their impressive resume.

The BHS dance team competed in the 2017 Dance Team Union National Championship in Orlando, FL along side other Tulsa area schools such as, Broken Arrow and Jenks.

Head coach, Stephanie Stewart, has led the team for over five years and says she has continued to push her dancers even after finding early success.

"It's been setting really high expectations for the last seven or eight years and just setting the bar and believing in the kids. Pushing them day-in and day-out every practice,setting the same expectation and never letting that go," Stewart said.

Since taking over as head coach, Stewart has amassed five state championship and three national championships making the BHS dance program one of the best in the region.

Members of the team have put in long hours throughout the school year creating and practicing dance routines and due to the team's success,the 16-person dance team practices after hours and on weekends.

BHS senior, Heidi Rosborough, says competing for the team has been a great experience, but winning in Orlando will remain a highlight within her high school career.

"I will remember every single moment on the stage and just being able to dance with my best friends," Rosborough said.

