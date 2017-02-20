Watch 2 Win one of five Big Top Family Passes to the Akdar Shrine Circus Feb. 23, 24

TULSA - The circus is coming to town February 23-26! Enter for your chance to win one of five Big Top Family Passes to the Akdar Shrine Circus at the Tulsa Fairgounds Pavilion Feb. 23 or Feb. 24, 2017.

Five (5) first prizes – each winner will receive a Big Top Family Pass good for up to two adults and four children (12 and under) OR up to three adults and two children (12 and under) OR up to four adults to the Akdar Shrine Circus at the Fairgrounds Pavilion in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

These tickets are good for Winner’s choice of one of these three show times: February 23 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 24 at 4:30 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m. (ARV: $64.00).

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

The Akdar Shrine Circus will be at the Fairgrounds Pavillion at Expo Square February 23rd through 26th. Circus tickets can be purchased online in advance. Full list of showtimes:

Thursday, February 23: 6:30pm

Friday, February 24: 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Saturday, February 25: 10am, 2pm and 6pm

Sunday, February 26: 10am, 2pm and 6pm

2 Works for You will be your ringmasters at all of the shows on Sunday, February 26th. Come out and see Morning Anchor Taniya Wright at 10:00 a.m., Morning Anchor Daniel Winn at 2:00 p.m. or Evening Anchor Brian Sanders at 6pm.

Contest begins Monday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Thursday or Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This contest is sponsored by Akdar Shrine Circus.

