Watch 2 Win one of five Big Top Family Passes to the Akdar Shrine Circus Feb. 23, 24
11:20 AM, Feb 20, 2017
Share Article
TULSA - The circus is coming to town February 23-26! Enter for your chance to win one of five Big Top Family Passes to the Akdar Shrine Circus at the Tulsa Fairgounds Pavilion Feb. 23 or Feb. 24, 2017.
Five (5) first prizes – each winner will receive a Big Top Family Pass good for up to two adults and four children (12 and under) OR up to three adults and two children (12 and under) OR up to four adults to the Akdar Shrine Circus at the Fairgrounds Pavilion in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
These tickets are good for Winner’s choice of one of these three show times: February 23 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 24 at 4:30 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m. (ARV: $64.00).
2 Works for You will be your ringmasters at all of the shows on Sunday, February 26th. Come out and see Morning Anchor Taniya Wright at 10:00 a.m., Morning Anchor Daniel Winn at 2:00 p.m. or Evening Anchor Brian Sanders at 6pm.
Contest begins Monday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Thursday or Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.