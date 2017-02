TULSA--This week, just in time for Valentine's Day, we are giving away five pieces of jewelry from Moody's Jewelry.

Be sure to stop by one of the seven Moody's locations in Tulsa to get a closer look at all of their jewelry.

One winner for each of the following prizes will be drawn at random:

Cushion-cut green amethyst with diamond pavé in silver pendant ($195)

Infinity and heart diamond pavé in silver necklace ($395)

Six-row natural pearl coil bracelet with 72” multi-colored pearl strand necklace set ($374)

Diamond and 14 karat white gold huggie hoop earrings ($295)

Alternating round and emerald-shaped stones in silver bangle bracelet ($279)

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest begins Monday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This contest is sponsored by Moody's Jewelry.

