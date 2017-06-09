Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive two tickets to the musical "Matilda" at the Tulsa PAC June 21

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five pairs of tickets to Matilda the Musical at the Tulsa PAC June 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to Mailtda the Musical for all eight performances are on sale now.

This contest begins Monday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Friday, June 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $108 for each set of tickets.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before June 21 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Celebrity Attractions.

