Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive two tickets to the Broadway musical "Something Rotten" at PAC

With 10 Tony® nominations including Best Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is a "big, fat hit!" (New York Post). Set in the '90s - the 1590s - this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom (Tony® nominee Rob McClure and Broadway's Josh Grisetti), two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the "rock star" Shakespeare (Tony® nominee Adam Pascal) keeps getting all the hits. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!
This contest begins Monday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $98 for each set of tickets.