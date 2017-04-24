Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive two tickets to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Private Screening

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the private movie screening event for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 4th.

Join Tulsa Pop Culture Expo for a private screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark. Tickets include a screening of the movie, a free combo meal card for dinner at Chick-fil-A and over $200 in door prizes. There will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Cosplay Contest. Find out more about the private screening here.

This contest begins Monday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $49.90 for each pair of tickets.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on May 4 or the tickets will be forfeited.

