Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive two one-day passes to Safari Joe's H2O during 2017 season

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five pairs of one-day passes to Safari Joe's H2O water park during the 2017 season.
This contest begins Monday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $40 for each set of tickets.
Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before June 30 or the tickets will be forfeited.
This contest is sponsored by Safari Joe's H2O.
