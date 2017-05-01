Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to Renaissance Festival at Castle of Muskogee

11:21 AM, May 1, 2017
Tulsa--The 2017 Renaissance Festival has begun! It is open every weekend in May plus the first weekend of June! This week we are giving away five family four-packs of tickets to the Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee any weekend through the end of the festival.

This contest begins Monday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $67.80 for each set of tickets.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before June 2nd or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by The Castle of Muskogee.

 

