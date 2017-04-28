Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to Hall & Oates concert at BOK Center May 4

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 29 at 12:24AM CDT expiring April 29 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Noble

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 29 at 12:13AM CDT expiring April 29 at 12:45AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Muskogee, Wagoner

Areal Flood Advisory issued April 29 at 12:03AM CDT expiring April 29 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Wagoner

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 28 at 10:35PM CDT expiring April 29 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 28 at 10:02PM CDT expiring April 29 at 5:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:57PM CDT expiring May 1 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Sequoyah

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 3 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 1 at 3:34PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 2 at 12:38PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 1 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:52PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 1 at 8:55AM CDT in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 2 at 3:52AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 1 at 7:15PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 30 at 12:28PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:05PM CDT expiring May 3 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 7:59PM CDT expiring May 3 at 9:32AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 7:59PM CDT expiring April 29 at 3:59AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Areal Flood Watch issued April 28 at 4:11PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flash Flood Watch issued April 28 at 3:36PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Watch issued April 28 at 3:16PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Areal Flood Watch issued April 28 at 10:54AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:54AM CDT expiring May 1 at 5:13AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:52AM CDT expiring May 3 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:52AM CDT expiring April 29 at 8:52AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flash Flood Watch issued April 28 at 4:28AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Areal Flood Watch issued April 28 at 3:45AM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Flood Advisory issued April 27 at 8:14PM CDT expiring May 2 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee