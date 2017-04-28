Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to Hall & Oates concert at BOK Center May 4
2:18 PM, Apr 28, 2017
Tulsa--This week we are giving away five sets of four tickets the Daryl Hall & John Oates concert with Tears for Fears at the BOK Center.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band Tears for Fears for a 29-city North American tour, and they’re kicking it off right here in Tulsa! They will come to rock BOK Center on Thursday, May 4, 2017, with special guest Allen Stone! Doors open at 6pm. Concert begins at 7pm.
WINNERS:
Karen Worth
Andrea Bain
Cynthia Rorie
Karen Goins
Kelli James
This contest ended Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $198 for each pack of four tickets.
Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on May 4 or the tickets will be forfeited.