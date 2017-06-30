Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 30 at 3:42PM CDT expiring June 30 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita
Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to choice of White Water Bay or Frontier City
4:05 PM, Jun 30, 2017
Tulsa--This week we are giving away five sets of four tickets the winner's choice of either White Water Bay water park or Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City. These tickets are good for a single day's admission.
Frontier City is a western-themed amusement park in Oklahoma City. Get ready to take a ride on the wild slides! Wild West Water Works is growing by 1,249 feet of high-speed thrill slides this summer with Gully Washer!
White Water Bay is the largest water adventure park in Oklahoma with over 30 rides, slides, pools and activities. It mixes action-packed water thrill rides and crowd-pleasing attractions to create a delightful and exhilarating entertainment the whole family will enjoy.
This contest begins Monday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $159.96.
Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on July 31 or the tickets will be forfeited.
This contest is sponsored by Frontier City and White Water Bay.