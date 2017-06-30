Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to choice of White Water Bay or Frontier City

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five sets of four tickets the winner's choice of either White Water Bay water park or Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City. These tickets are good for a single day's admission.

Frontier City is a western-themed amusement park in Oklahoma City. Get ready to take a ride on the wild slides! Wild West Water Works is growing by 1,249 feet of high-speed thrill slides this summer with Gully Washer!

White Water Bay is the largest water adventure park in Oklahoma with over 30 rides, slides, pools and activities. It mixes action-packed water thrill rides and crowd-pleasing attractions to create a delightful and exhilarating entertainment the whole family will enjoy.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

This contest begins Monday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $159.96.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on July 31 or the tickets will be forfeited.

This contest is sponsored by Frontier City and White Water Bay.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: