Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to Brumley Gospel Sing

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five sets of four tickets to Brumley Gospel Sing at the Mabee Center. Tickets will be for either the Thursday, August 3rd 7:00 show OR the Saturday, August 5th 7:00 show.

The gospel event of the year comes to Tulsa Aug 2-5 at the Mabee Center with a lineup that is seldom found under one roof. The 49th Annual Brumley Gospel Sing brings Grammy award winners country-gospel artist, The Oak Ridge Boys to the stage along with Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers and over twenty of America’s favorite southern gospel groups.

Tickets are on sale now here for the Brumley Gospel Sing or by calling 1(800) 678-1353.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

This contest begins Monday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. through Friday, July 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $140.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on August 3, 2017 or the tickets will be forfeited.

